SIKHALA : I DO NOT DO COUPS





MDC legislator Job Sikhala, has said he will never plot a coup against the Zanu-PF Government because he does not believe military coups solve anyone's problems.





Sikhala, together with self-exiled former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, were specifically named by Kazembe last night as the main culprits plotting to topple the sitting government.





"It is not surprising that Kazembe Kazembe of Zanu-PF issued a statement of threat against my person lumping myself to delusions of a coup in our country.





"Firstly, I am a grounded democrat who will never ever buy into coups. This is the reason why I was a spectator and did not participate in the November 17, 2017 facade," said Sikhala in a statement.





"I amongst many, recused myself from the deception of the time, for I knew what it was. The involvement of the military in the politics of the nation in the history of mankind has led to the undermining of the very foundations of democracy in many states.





"In my study of history at University level, coups have never been a panacea to democracy and happiness of the people.



