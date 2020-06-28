RUGARE GUMBO BACK FROM THE COLD





THE only surviving member of the Dare Rechimurenga, Cde Rugare Gumbo is on his way to bounce back into the ruling party, Zanu PF.





Announcing the comeback, Zanu PF Acting National Spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, said following the recommendation by the Zanu PF Midlands province to admit the former stalwart into the party, they have no reservations about welcoming him back into the fold.





In a statement, Cde Chinamasa said while the final considerations shall be made by the Politburo in its next sitting, as a party they congratulate Cde Gumbo for his decision to return.





“There is no doubt that the party, being the oldest political organization founded by the people for the people would welcome heartily Cde Gumbo back to the revolutionary family he helped to found and to which he was part of at a senior level in the prosecution of the liberation struggle,” read Cde Chinamasa’s statement.





The readmission follows the return of another Zanu PF party stalwart, Cde Didymus Mutasa recently.





Cde Chinamasa said Cde Gumbo is a tried and tested cadre of the party who has matured and come of age, developing both capacity and culture to deal with its internal contradictions.





“Zanu PF is not like any other mushrooming parties that are busy splitting, rather the party is busy uniting its cadres and its people and the nation at large in fighting colonialism, imperialism, and neo-colonialism under the leadership of His Excellency, President Cde ED Mnangagwa,” said the party’s Acting Spokesperson.





Cde Rugare Gumbo, a former ZANU PF politburo member and party’s National Spokesperson, left ZANU PF alongside Joice Mujuru, Didymus Mutasa, Ray Kaukonde among others in 2014.





They were shown the exit door after their Gamatox faction was accused of plotting to unseat the then President, the late Cde Robert Mugabe.





Cde Chinamasa highlighted that though times are difficult in Zimbabwe, Zanu PF will not relent in its promise to achieve its goals as enshrined in the 2018 People’s manifesto to economically empower its people.





He added that the party will not allow temporary disruptions to divert its focus from the social contract that created its symbiotic relationship with the masses.



