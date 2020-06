RE-ENGAGEMENT PAYING OFF, SAYS ED

“It was during that occasion that he informed me about his company’s interest in partnering Zimbabwe in our mechanisation programme. I was sceptical at the time because they are based in America. I think you can appreciate the reason why, but I am extremely pleased that today we stand here two years down the line with evidence of a private sector from America cooperating with us in our endeavour to modernise our economy. For that, we need to send a message of gratitude to President Trump and his administration. I want to commend the team from both my Government and the John Deere management who helped in the consummation of this mechanisation facility.