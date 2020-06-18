PROVIDE COUP VIIs : SIKHALA CHALLENGES KAZEMBE KAZEMBE





ZENGEZA West legislator Job Sikhala, yesterday came out guns blazing in Parliament demanding Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe to provide him with evidence of his involvement in an alleged coup plot.





This comes after security chiefs last week named him on a list of people who were allegedly spreading rumours of a possible coup to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





The security chiefs recently dismissed talk of the pending military coup, saying they are going to arrest people spreading such messages.





They blamed civil society organisations, preachers and opposition party members, including Sikhala. Speaking in the National Assembly yesterday, MDC proportional representative Lynette Karenyi-Kore said





Kazembe must explain further to legislators on the issue of coup because the message has sent unnecessary panic among Zimbabweans.





In his response, Kazembe Kazembe said the issue is to do with the country’s security and cannot divulge more to the public.





The response did not go down well with Sikhala who angrily demanded the minister to take the matter seriously.





“I have the right to be heard against coup allegations. I want to hear from the minister if he has got evidence against me. This is a serious issue. This House has an oversight role over the Executive. We have the right to know what is happening. This House must know the truth because one of its members was mentioned by the minister.”





Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said he will look into the statement and give the appropriate response. However, Sikhala demanded the Speaker to provide a timeframe.





“As soon as possible but not more than two weeks,” Mudenda replied. Recently, Sikhala said that he is a grounded democrat who will never ever buy into coups.



