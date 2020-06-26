PROPHET CAUGHT IN BED WITH MARRIED CONGREGANT





JUNE 20, 2020 will remained etched in the mind of a Rusape-based prophet for a very long time.





While most men were looking forward to celebrating Fathers’ Day the following day, the man of cloth, 34-year-old Travolta Dzingai’s world was crumbling around him as he was caught between the sheets of a married congregant.





The incident did not only bring shame to the youthful prophet, but left many people questioning the caliber of the men of cloth who are sometimes entrusted with bringing solutions to marriages that are on the rocks.





Church members teamed up to expose Dzingai’s weaknesses for the fairer sex. Following the exposé, infuriated church members on Sunday grabbed the donations they had made to the church and Dzingai.





They said they no longer want to be associated with the disgraced man of cloth.





Dzingai has since abandoned his Rusape base and is reportedly nursing his battered ego in Harare.





Dzingai, who is said to have separated with his wife, is said to have taken advantage of his close friend and assistant head of protocol in the church, Liberty Chamisa’s marital woes with his wife Molline Chamisa (20), to try and seduce her.





Chamisa and his wife are reported to have approached Dzingai for assistance and prayers since they were having marital problems.





However, Dzingai is said to have tried to convince Molline to dump her husband for him.





Molline was not flattered and informed her husband about Dzingai’s maneuvers.





In an interview, Chamisa narrated how he managed to trap Dzingai.





“We were having marital challenges and we approached the prophet for counselling. Surprisingly he preferred dealing with my wife in my absence. He then started making sexual advances on her, but my wife spurned him and informed me.





“At first I thought my wife was having an affair with him and decided to trap Dzingai. I took my wife’s phone and sent some text messages to him (which were seen by this publication).





“Dzingai thought Molline had fallen for him and he started pestering her for sex. He had no clue he was chatting with me.





“Last week on Friday, I informed church members of my intention to trap him, but we shelved the move to Saturday.





“They wanted proper evidence to nail him so we continued talking via text messages, up to Saturday evening.





“Senior female church members came to my house that day and advised my wife on what to do upon Dzingai’s arrival. They told her that for them to believe that the prophet really wanted to sleep with her, he would have to undress for her.”





When Dzingai came around 8.30pm, he had no clue that Chamisa and the other church members were seated in the dining room. “My wife welcomed him and took him to the bedroom. Molline told him she was preparing some tea for him in the kitchen and asked him to get into the blankets. Within minutes, Dzingai had undressed, leaving only his socks and boxer short on. “She then came to the dinning room and informed us that the semi-naked Dzingai was already in bed,” said Chamisa.





Chamisa and the church members then dashed to the bedroom. “The semi-naked Dzingai begged for forgiveness as we confronted him.





He had brought three condoms, but I doubt he was ever going to use them,” said Chamisa.





The semi-naked Dzingai was later on paraded on the streets of Vengere high-density suburb’s UVE section, thereby attracting the attention of hundreds of people.





In a recorded audio clip, Dzingai is heard begging for forgiveness as angry onlookers were baying for his blood.





He also promised to leave the church, saying he is no longer fit to lead it.





However, he has since dismissed the incident as the work of his detractors who wanted to grab the reins of power in the Glory of All Hope Church, which he founded four years ago.





In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Dzingai said he was set up by church members. “I can’t say much on the phone, especially to reporters, but all I can tell you is that it was a set up.





On dating church members, I do not know those allegations. I can’t fight them, it is their decision, and it is their agenda to destroy the church.

“They have succeeded in executing their plan. I am also partly to blame because I allowed myself to be dragged into this mud,” said Dzingai. Manica Post



