PPEs : UNDERFIRE NATPHARM SHORTLISTS FIRMS

“Notice is hereby issued in line with Circular 1 of 2020, dated 27th March, 2020, issued by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ). NatPharm herein referred to as the ‘Procuring Entity operating under instructions from the ministry of Health and Child Care’ in line with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23] would like to notify the public of the shortlisted suppliers of detergents, medical and surgical sundries under Framework Agreement Tender No. NAT ITCB FMWK.01/2020,” read part of the Gazette notice.