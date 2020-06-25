OPPOSITION LEADER SET TO WIN MALAWI POLL





Malawi Congress Party (MCP)whose president Lazarus Chakwera is set to win the fresh presidential elections has urged the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to concede defeat and allow smooth transition of power even though the final tally had not yet been released.





MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka contend that Chakwera certain victory is a true reflection of the voting pattern of Malawians seeking change in what he called credible, free and fair elections.





Speaking in interview with Nyasa Times at the main tally centre at College of Medicine in Blantyre, Mkaka said: “We are exhilarated, excited with how the election has been conducted.”





He added:“President Mutharika must acknowledge his defeat and start talks on the transfer to a new government.”





Meanwhile, Malawi's electoral commission has warned against the release of unofficial results following Tuesday's presidential election re-run.





Malawians have been keenly following TV and radio news, and checking social media as vote counting and tallying continues.





The commission has about a week to announce the results.





It said it had only received results from eight out of 5,008 polling centres by Wednesday. The results are being manually taken to the national tally centre in the southern commercial hub, Blantyre.





The hotly contested polls were held after the Constitutional Court annulled the narrow victory in 2019 of President Peter Mutharika.





More than 6.8 million people were registered to vote in the election.



