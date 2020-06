ON THE ROPES CHAMISA NEEDS FRESH STRATEGIES

“Thus far the law fare strategy has not worked and given capture of certain key institutions by the political establishment, it is best for them not fight over spilt milk but harness the domestic goodwill that they enjoy across the country. They have supporters throughout the country and can easily turn that political capital into financial capital that will take them to the next stage in their quest for a new Zimbabwe,” Mare said.However, Maxwell Saungweme is of the view that Chamisa‘s problems were of his own making after he bungled his ascension to power following Tsvangirai’s demise.