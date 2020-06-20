NSSA AUDIT REPORT DISMISSED BY THE HIGH COURT





THE High Court yesterday dismissed the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) audit report saying the auditors must review and set aside issues to deal with former board chairperson Robin Vela.





This comes after Vela dragged BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants to court arguing that the audit was biased.





In his ruling, High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora ordered the Auditor-General to pay the costs saying the report must be reviewed.





The forensic audit of Nssa for the period January 1, 2015 to February 28, 2018 produced on behalf of the auditor-general of Zimbabwe by BDO Chartered Accountants be reviewed and set aside in all those respects that pertain, whether directly and or indirectly to the applicant.





“Costs of suit shall be borne by the second respondent on the higher sale of legal practitioner and client scale.” Chinamora said the audit report contains many inaccuracies.





“As I found that the investigation leading to the report was biased and that the auditors did not apply their minds to issues before them, I do not propose to deal in detail with the other grounds raised by the applicant. At any rate, I believe that there have been sufficiently covered in my judgment.



