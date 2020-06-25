NO MORE ISOLATING AT HOME IN ZIM





Government has banned the isolation of Covid-19 patients at home because many are violating World Health Organisation (WHO) conditions thereby bringing many people at risk of contracting the virus, a provincial taskforce spokesperson has said.





Rodgers Irimayi who is Masvingo Covid-19 Provincial spokesperson told The Mirror in an interview that Government issued the directive last week following concerns that isolated patients were visiting shops, interacting with outsiders and failing to adhere to strict WHO rules.





“All people who test Covid-19 positive will henceforth be isolated at quarantine centres until they fully recover. This is the directive that we received from Government last week. However, those who are already isolated at home will not be affected,” he said.





In Masvingo all new positive cases will be isolated at Alvord Training Centre, a Government Institute that is 5km off Harare – Masvingo Highway some 32km from Masvingo.





“Positive people used to be released for self isolation at home but a new Government directive requires all of them to be isolated away from home. It was realised that most of those in self isolation at home were violating rules of movement.





“We already have eight cases at Alvord,” said Irimayi.





Masvingo has 78 returnees quarantined at Rupangwana (12), Bikita (16) and Mushagashe (50) Training Centres. Masvingo Teachers’ and Masvingo Polytechnic colleges were recently decommissioned as quarantine centres leaving the province with only three.





Masvingo recorded 53 positive cases and most are returnees from neighbouring countries. Three prison officers contracted the deadly virus while working at Masvingo Teachers College quarantine centre. The province has 40 active cases after thirteen people recovered. Masvingo Mirror







