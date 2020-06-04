NO EVIDENCE OF ABDUCTIONS, SAYS MINISTER

Government says no evidence points out to the alleged abductions of the MDC Alliance trio. This was said by the Minister of Home Affairs & Cultural Heritage, Hon. Kazembe Kazembe. pic.twitter.com/8ZTcCwvIhz— ZiFM Stereo (@ZiFMStereo) June 4, 2020
