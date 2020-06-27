skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 27 June 2020
NICK MANGWANA CANNOT BAN ECOCASH : MDC A
Saturday, June 27, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
NEW TWIST TO MARRY MUBAIWA, CHIWENGA CUSTODY FIGHT
MARRY Mubaiwa’s successful claim in the High Court for custody of her three young children was wrongly filed since her lawyers made a seri...
THE BEAST IS NOW SA SECURITY FIRM BOSS
ZIMBABWE-born South African rugby stalwart, Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira has powered his way into the business world as he is now a shareh...
HOME IS BEST, SAYS MAI TITI IN PRIVATE QUARANTINE
COMEDIENNE Mai TT who returned from UK over the weekend says she is safe in private self-quarantine. The versatile entertainer said sh...
ED WANTS CIVIL SERVANTS TO EARN HANDSOME SALARIES, SAYS CHARAMBA
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is determined to ensure that civil servants earn handsome salaries that are above the poverty datum line with the rece...
ED EJECTS MOYO FROM CABINET MEETING
EMBATTLED Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo, who is on ZW$50 000 bail for alleged criminal abuse of office, was blocked from att...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment