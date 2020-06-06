NEW TOLL FEES FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IN BEITBRIDGE





Commercial vehicles passing through Beitbridge Border Post will soon pay up to US$300 in toll fees to go towards the port’s modernisation.





Vehicles registered outside Zimbabwe will pay the money in United States dollars while those registered in Zimbabwe will pay the appropriate toll in local currency at the prevailing interbank exchange rate.





The new fees are contained in Statutory Instrument 127, Toll Roads (Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation Project) Regulations, 2020 gazetted.





The regulations were made by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza. The new fees come into effect when Beitbridge Improved Border Post commences operations.





The commercial vehicles affected by the regulations are heavy vehicles that exceed 2 300kg, abnormal load vehicles that exceed 56 000kg and buses that carry more than 24 passengers.





Zimbabwe and South Africa border officials and Government vehicles on official business will be exempted from paying the toll fees.





Heavy vehicles will pay US$100, goods vehicles US$175 and abnormal load vehicles US$300.





The US$241 million Beitbridge modernisation project was launched by President Mnangagwa in July 2018, when he laid the foundation stone.





It is being implemented by ZimBorders and completion is expected in 2021.





The modernisation includes the construction of more commercial customs offices, paving, and expansion of sewer and water reticulation facilities, separation of traffic into buses, light vehicles, tourists, commercial vehicles, and construction of a commercial bridge, the third across the Limpopo to link with South Africa, as well as upgrading of Beitbridge Municipality’s key infrastructure.



