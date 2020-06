MURIKUDYA ANABABA : MLISWA TELLS VIPs

What I am to say also is that we must not go to the extent of taking each other to court and it is not a threat.I am prepared to go to court when Members of Parliament are not tested because I must safeguard myself and my family.What are you doing as Parliament to ensure that each Member of Parliament is safe here?We do not want this issue of using thermometers, this does not work, we want the actual tests.We are the ones that reach people.If we are found positive, then we stop spreading this disease to people, we isolate ourselves.What are you doing as Parliament to make sure that all Parliament Members are tested?We are 350 and it is only 350 kits needed so that we know where we stand because we cannot continue like this.I want to know the action that you will take from tomorrow. If you do not do that, I am going to make an urgent High Court application so that Parliament will stop sitting until everyone has been tested because the cases are increasing.