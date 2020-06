MPILO RUNNING OUT OF TEST KITS

Dr Ngwenya said the first group of those under quarantine is expected back at work this week and must be tested again. “We are running out of test kits and we have since appealed to Government to replenish supplies. There is a general shortage of these test kits due to increased demand globally. Everyone is trying to get them and we also need them as a hospital. We are expecting the return of our staff who are on quarantine. For the first group, their quarantine period ends tomorrow and we’re expecting them at work this week from Thursday and we need test kits to test them,” he said.