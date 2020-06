MINISTER MOYO ARREST : THE DETAILS

Government officials allegedly put pressure on police to release Health minister Obadiah Moyo after his detention on Friday over the $60 million Covid-19 medical supply scandal amid fears his case will collapse due to interference.

The were alleged attempts to take Moyo out of Harare’s Rhodesville Police Station on Friday night as some unnamed government officials wanted him to spend the night at home before his court appearance yesterday.

According to officials close to the case, the minister was arrested in the evening by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), but was only booked into the cells at 2am.

He only went into detention after his family brought a mattress and blankets, the sources said. Moyo only slept for about five hours before he was taken to Zacc offices at around 8am.

The sources said there was haggling between the police and Zacc with the anti-graft body insisting that Moyo should be detained overnight.

Moyo used his official vehicles to go the Harare magistrates’ court.