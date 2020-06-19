MDC TRIO APPEALS, TO SPEND WEEKEND IN JAIL





Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova — have said their arrest over falsifying abduction was meant to cover up their alleged abduction and torture at the hands of suspected security agents, the Daily News reports.





This was detailed in a bail appeal filed by the trio’s lawyers, Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni, before High Court judge Erica Ndewere yesterday.





Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Bianca Makwande on basis that their statements had attracted international attention with serious repercussions on Zimbabwe’s economy.





However, the appeal could not be heard yesterday and was postponed to Monday to enable the State to file their response.





“The court a quo misdirected itself in failing to consider the incidence of Covid-19 pandemic which renders it practically impossible to flee to any foreign jurisdiction,” reads the appeal.





“The appellants made allegations of abduction and torture by police and those acting in their cahoots. The police had then investigated and absolved themselves contrary to provisions of the Constitution which stipulate that there should be an independent complaints mechanism against the police.”





They argued that Makwande ought to have considered bail conditions that they had suggested but erred by failing to consider whether the State’s fears could be allayed by imposition of stringent conditions.





“The court a quo ignored facts presented to it and proceeded as if certain factual positions had been established when that was not the case.





“It therefore made findings which are at variance with the evidence.”

Meanwhile, a Harare woman — Chantelle Mnangagwa — who allegedly masqueraded as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter before allegedly committing fraud had her bail appeal postponed to June 25.



