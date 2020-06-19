MDC FACTIONS CLASH OVER HARVEST HSE





THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T yesterday claimed it had foiled an attempt to take over the contested headquarters Morgan Tsvangirai House (Harvest House) by members of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.





In a statement, MDC-T accused Happymore Chidziva and Murisi Zwizwai of leading a group of youths in the attempted takeover. But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere denied that her party wanted to seize the party headquarters at the centre of an ownership wrangle.





“This morning, a group of approximately 50 youths sent by partyless Nelson Chamisa tried to storm Harvest House but were repelled and overpowered by MDC security,” the MDC-T said.





“The youths were led by Happymore Chidziva, Amos Chibaya, Murisi Zwizwai and Starman Chamisa, a brother to Nelson. The rebels wanted to prevent and stop the standing committee meeting that is currently in progress inside Harvest House,” MDC-T said.

“After their attempt was foiled by our alert and resolute security and youths, the rebels retreated in confusion,” the statement added.





“We currently do not have any reports of injuries. Chamisa and his team are aware that the matter of the legitimate occupants of Harvest House is before the courts and that we hold a peace order preventing any of his proxies from entering the building.





“We condemn in the strongest manner these barbaric and violent acts meant to destabilise the peace and security in the Harare central business district.”





Mahere dismissed the allegations saying it was the Khupe team that had violently taken over Harvest House using soldiers and armed police.





“We are a law-abiding party and we will not resort to self-help ways of getting our headquarters back, we have gone to court and the matter is being settled there.





“It is them using armed soldiers who took over Harvest House without any court papers. Our secretary-general reported to the police but could not get help. They told him to speak to soldiers who were at Harvest House,” she said.



