MARABHA BEING ABUSED : KAPFUPI





Comedian-cum-musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima is unhappy with the way his long-time colleague Charles “Marabha” Mirisi is being abused on social media platforms over his poor health.





This comes as a number of people had lied about helping the ailing comedian on social media after Kapfupi’s group openly appealed for help to save an ill Marabha.





Speaking through his manager Sam Manjalima, Kapfupi said bogus people have taken advantage of Marabha’s popularity to score personal goals.





“We have appealed for help on social media. We are glad people from all walks of life responded positively but there are some people who are lying on social media, claiming they have helped the ailing artist through donations.





“The noise about the donations on social media is not tallying with what is actually on the ground. Some have just pledged but nothing has really materialised,” Manjalima said.





Marabha’s health deteriorated four years ago after he was allegedly struck by a brick on the head after a scuffle over royalties from their acting CDs.





His health has got worse recently which saw the Manjalimas launching a social media campaign to fund-raise for his medication and general up-keep.





“He is now better. When we re-united with him a month ago that is when we realised he was unwell and needs medical attention. That is when we appealed for help on social media. However, only two people (well-wishers) have managed to fulfil their promises as of now. The majority are just pledges and lies,” Manjalima said.





Meanwhile, Kapfupi has lost fellow comedian Justice “Machisa” Mushoran’anga who passed away in Mhangura on Monday following a long illness.





Kapfupi worked with Machisa on a number of music and comedy projects.



