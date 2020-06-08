MALEMA LEADS BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST





EFF leaders and supporters came out in their numbers on Monday morning to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, and to call for justice for local victims of police brutality.





Leader Julius Malema was at the embassy in Pretoria, while his deputy Floyd Shivambu coloured the streets of Sandton red as the party put on a peaceful demonstration.





The party observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of prayer, the time police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, resulting in his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 2020.





He said white supremacy had no place on our continent and the EFF would work to tear it down.





"They kneel on our necks because they know we are better than them," he said.





He said President Cyril Ramaphosa was influenced by white people which was why he opened the economy.





He pleaded with the crowd to avoid alcohol because it was killing young black lives while rich white people benefited from that.





Wearing a black shirt with the words "I cant breathe" on it Malema said the spirit of George Floyd would breathe through them.





"We will stand here and mingle for an hour and play music because Americans pretended not to hear when George said he could not breathe. Today they are going to hear him," he said.





He went on to say that people should be aware of white people spreading the "better black" narrative. He said that was the way white people wanted to separate black people and that it promoted xenophobia.





Malema told the crowd not to listen to Ramaphosa and buy alcohol, but to continue to take instruction from the World Health Organization.



