KHUPE SET TO MEET 2014 STRUCTURES





MDC acting president Thokozani Khupe has agreed to hold a meeting of the party’s 2014 structures to consider the March Supreme Court ruling directing it to call for an extraordinary congress to choose a substantive leader.





This comes after 151 out of a possible 200 members who constituted the MDC 2014 national council structures met at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare last month and petitioned Khupe to call for a meeting on June 6.

Responding to the call through a letter dated June 2, reinstated MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said while Khupe could not cause the meeting on their proposed date owing to logistical challenges, the national council was scheduled to meet at a later date.





“It is her considered view that this must be a physical meeting which must be attended by all members entitled to attend.





“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a suitable venue for this meeting has to be found.

“The acting president also pointed out that we are already planning meeting of the 2014 national council for later this month anyway.





“In view of the numbers to be involved, it is not practical given the health regulations to have this meeting on the 6th as proposed.





“We will advise of the date and venue of this meeting after the national standing committee meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday next week,” Mwonzora said.





In the petition, the national council members rejected the Supreme Court ruling which recognised Khupe as the bona fide acting party president ahead of Nelson Chamisa who was adjudged to have assumed power unconstitutionally.

In a communiqué read out by the former deputy secretary-general of the 2014 structures Paurina Mpariwa, the party accused Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi of acting unilaterally without consulting the same 2014 structures.





“We, the leaders of the former national council of the former MDC, resolved in terms of the constitution to petition the former national standing committee members, including Komichi and Mwonzora, to facilitate a national council meeting within 14 days — on June 6 — to respond to the Supreme Court judgment at a venue that achieves compliance with Covid-19 lockdown regulations,” Mpariwa said.



