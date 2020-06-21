KASUKUWERE GETS GREEN LIGHT TO EVICT WAR VETS





The High Court has given exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere the greenlight to evict war veterans, who recently invaded his Corncorpia Farm in Mazowe.





Kasukuwere had approached the court on an urgent basis with an application seeking leave to evict the invaders pending their Supreme Court appeal against his victory in the High Court.





The matter was dealt with by Justice Edith Mushore. Mushore said the order would “operate and be executed pending the outcome of the appeal in case number SC220/20”.





Last month Kasukuwere, known as Tyson during his time in Zanu PF, obtained an eviction order against Efanos Mudzimunyi, Kudakwashe Moyana, Kenneth Mudzimunyi and Akim Mudzimunyi to vacate his farm, which they invaded earlier this year.





The war veterans, however, refused to move on the basis that they had lodged a Supreme Court appeal.





According to court papers, the farm was given to Kasukuwere during the land reform programme but early this year his offer letter was withdrawn under unclear circumstances and without notice, resulting in the case spilling into the courts.





After the former Zanu PF commissar won a court order to evict the war veterans, they went on to file a Supreme Court appeal in a bid to continue staying at the property, claiming that they also had the right to be at the same farm through offer letters.





The move by the war veterans then prompted Kasukuwere to approach the High Court again seeking leave to execute Mushore’s order.





In his founding affidavit, Kasukuwere argued that the invaders’ appeal could only be described as an abuse of the court’s process.



