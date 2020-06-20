ITS US OR CHAMISA : KOMICHI TELLS MPs





MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe yesterday threatened to wield the axe on more MPs and councillors who have continued to defy her leadership by flirting with the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, the Daily News reports.





This comes as Khupe last month recalled four legislators, Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura Chikanga), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation MP) and Senator Lillian Timveos on allegations that they no longer represented the MDC-T interests in the august House.





But with reports that some MPs were still attending the MDC Alliance caucus meetings, MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi told a media conference at the party’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters yesterday that they were running out of patience.

“Of course there is a saying that puppies do not see light on the same day, but there comes when you conclude that this is now blindness; that these puppies will never get their sight because it has been long.





“It has been exactly 80 days since the Supreme Court ruling and we have been patient with the MPs, but we cannot be patient forever.





“They must come and join us now. They must make their choice between us and Chamisa. If they decide to go with Chamisa, the law will take its course. This is a very strong statement I am making. They must know that their days are numbered whether one is an MP or councillor,” Komichi said.





The Supreme Court ruling thrust Khupe as the acting leader of the MDC-T after annulling Chamisa’s rise in 2018 on account of failure to abide by the constitution upon the death of party founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.





The MDC Alliance has, however, approached the High Court seeking an order stopping Parliament from expelling more legislators on the orders of its opposition rivals.





The four MPs are seeking an order that nullifies their expulsion from the august House, arguing that Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda acted unlawfully in accepting an instruction from a political party they did not belong to when they were voted as MPs in the 2018 elections.