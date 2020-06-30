I'M OVERWHELMED : SHA SHA ON BET WIN





Queen of Amapiano, Sha Sha (real name Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro) yesterday did the country and Southern African region proud when she won a BET Award in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category.





Commenting on the achievement, a first in her career that spans six years, Sha Sha who is based in South Africa said she was in disbelief as the nomination on its own came as a huge surprise to her.





“I still can’t believe that this is what’s happening . . . that I’ve actually won the BET award. Honestly speaking, I hoped I’d win this award, but since it was my first time getting such type of nomination, I never really expected this.





“Just the nomination itself, I never really expected it. So now for a win, it’s just out of this world,” said an excited Sha Sha yesterday.





She thanked all those who have supported her career over the years as well as the thousands who voted for her to win this coveted award.





“I’d like to thank God for being with me all the way and leading me to meeting the people that I’ve met in my life from back home to working with Audius Mtawarira, DJ Maphorisa and the producers that I worked with.





“It’s a whole list of people that I have to say thank you to because I didn’t do this thing alone.”





Hard work and consistency, Sha Sha said is what got her to be recognised.





“For me, it’s been six years doing this (music) and my blow up literally started from last year (when she started releasing music with DJ Maphorisa). It’s been a lot of hard work and resilience plus willpower. You’ll always arrive if you just stay consistent.”





Quizzed what her next chapter of her career is, Sha Sha who is famed for Amapiano hits Akulaleki, Tender Love, Something About and Sing It Back, among others said fans should definitely expect an album from her. This will be her debut album following her EP titled Blossom that was launched last year.





With her career now elevated because of the BET nod, Sha Sha said she was well aware that she now needs to level up and is certainly up for the task, something fans will witness on her new album.





“There’s an album that’s coming up later on this year so I’m working on some new music. I know it’s going to be more work than before but I’m ready,” she said.





To up-and-coming musicians who have been inspired by her music journey, Sha Sha said: “. . . know what you want, get informed, stay focused, be bold, work hard and pray hard. Hard work always, always pays off. Surround yourself with the right people and positive energy because honestly, this journey is not easy.





With this win, a first for Zimbabwe, Sha Sha proved to many that chasing one’s dreams despite the circumstances and putting in the work does pay off. This is after she made a decision to go against her parent’s will by pursuing a music career and doing well at it such that her parents are now proud of her and are fully behind her.





And as promised, Sha Sha thanked Zimbabweans for supporting her in her acceptance speech that was broadcast during the awards that took place early in the morning yesterday.





However, the win, as to be expected, was met with disgruntlement from fans of her biggest contender, Rema from Nigeria. Considering the huge following that Rema has in Nigeria, it seems his fans expected him to scoop the award ahead of Sha Sha. So when Sha Sha was announced, they were surprised and felt robbed.





Most from the West African country decided to look for her music to establish if she was worthy of the award. Judging by the feedback, it seems Sha Sha has earned herself new fans from West Africa as most who were disgruntled by her win, ended up acknowledging her talent saying she deserved the award as they enjoyed her music.





Other than getting support from West Africa, Sha Sha seems to have reunited Zimbabwe and South Africa on Twitter as a new flag that represents both countries was designed to signify the unity.



