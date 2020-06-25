GUTU VILLAGERS ATTACK RAPIST, LEAVES HIM FOR DEAD





A serial rapist who left prison recently under Presidential Amnesty is battling for life at Gutu Rural Hospital after angry villagers ganged up and attacked him with catapults and knobkerries.





On Monday Magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu had to hold remand hearing by Albert Mativenga (32)’s hospital bed but he could not see, talk or hear. His head was swollen like a balloon and blood was all over his face.





Mativenga is a dangerous serial rapist who left prison prematurely because of a Presidential Amnesty declared at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.





Police officers who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity said Mativenga is a ruthless rapist who would even attempt to chop off his victims’ hands.





His capture on Saturday in the Mushaviri Resettlement area under Chief Gutu followed an outcry after he raped two school kids on different occasions and attempted to kill another woman. Police were hunting for him but villagers went on their own mission until they found him.





Sources said there was a vicious confrontation with the heavily built Mativenga throwing stones and going after his hunters. However, the villagers shot him with stones from catapults until he dropped to the ground unconscious.





They beat him up to pulp, said the sources.





A Mirror reporter who went into the ward found Mativenga unconscious with nurses saying that his life was hanging by a thread.





The State says June 3 and 15 this year Mativenga separately raped two juveniles in the area under Chief Gutu. On June 14 2020 and in village 4 Mushaviri he lured young girls from Village 8, threatened them with death before raping a grade 5 juvenile.





The state further said villagers received information that Mativenga was in Village 16 and mobilized themselves before melting mob justice on him.





Magistrate Ndlovu remanded him in custody to July 6 2020 and he will be under the guard of prison officers while in hospital.



