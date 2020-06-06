GRAFFITI PAINTED ON SPEAKER'S LAW FIRM OFFICES





Unknown people on Monday night painted threatening graffiti on Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda’s Bulawayo law firm, Mudenda Attorneys.





Mudenda has been criticised for recalling four MDC Alliance legislators after Douglas Mwonzora, acting as MDC-T secretary-general, wrote to Parliament recommending their recall.





The recall of Prosper Mutseyami, Chalton Hwende, Tabitha Khumalo and Lillian Timveous followed a Supreme Court ruling which declared Nelson Chamisa an illegitimate leader of the MDC.





MDC-T acting leader Thokozani Khupe was confirmed by the same court as the legitimate leader of the party relying on the 2014 structures when she was deputy to the late founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai.





“We are coming for you! You will regret! You work for Satan! Ediots! Next Stop-Your Houses! We know you All,” are some of the threatening messages painted on the precast wall.





Mudenda told Southern Eye that he had reported the matter to police.





“Security is attending to that. It’s a matter with the police,” Mudenda said, adding, “I cannot speculate (on suspects) at the moment. I do not want to comment until the security investigations have been concluded.”





Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were yet to receive the report.





In October 2019, Mudenda sparked chaos in Parliament when he upheld a position by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi that MDC Alliance MPs should not ask Cabinet ministers questions since they did not recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





The MDC Alliance disputes Mnangagwa’s legitimacy citing vote fraud in the 2018 harmonised elections. MDC Alliance legislators had walked out on Mnangagwa when he attended Parliament.



