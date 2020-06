FOUR TRANSFORMERS STOLEN DAILY : ZESA

The argument is that the existing penalty is not deterrent enough as evidenced by the surge in theft and vandalism of the power equipment across the country. Both domestic and industrial clients have repeatedly blamed Zesa for poor service, which has been exacerbated by vandalism of equipment, and reduced output due to antiquated power generation plants. Cable thieves take advantage of power outages to steal the components that they reportedly sell to mainly scrap metal dealers, who export it or sell it to local steel makers.