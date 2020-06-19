FORMER MINISTER JAILED





Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge who was in 2018 convicted of abuse of office, has been committed to prison for two-and-a-half years.





This follows the High Court’s recent rejection of his appeal after it found out that his sentence was not excessive and did not induce any sense of shock.





Undenge appeared at the Harare magistrate’ court today before senior regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe in the company of his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama.



