FAMILY BARS, SHOPS ESCAPEE

“Truly loving your family means that you will do whatever is possible to ensure that you do not put them at risk of contracting the disease. We can help each other if fewer of us are sick, but if we are reckless and infect each other then we can’t take care of each other if we are all sick. We urge members of the public to report any family members who sneak home after absconding from quarantine centres as these people are putting not only their families, but the rest of the community at risk of contracting Covid-19,” he said.