ELEVEN QUARANTINE ESCAPEES FINED

“On the 17th of May the accused who were coming from South Africa were ordered to be detained at Mabhikwa High School quarantine centre in terms of Section 6 (1)(b) of the Statutory Instrument 77/20, cited as the Public Health (Covid-19 prevention, containment and treatment regulations) 2020 by Mr Nelson Manyere, the enforcement officer stationed at Mabhikwa quarantine centre,” said Mr Gumbo.