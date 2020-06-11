ED SETS NATIONAL DAY OF FASTING





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday declared June 15 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting, as the nation is grappling with the effects of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





Addressing journalists at State House in the capital, Mnangagwa appealed to Zimbabweans to participate in the national day of prayer amid growing socio-economic challenges as a result of the global pandemic.





“The Lord enjoins us, through his words to King Solomon in second Chronicles Chapter 7, verses 13-15, which reads “….if I send pestilence among My people, and my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open, and my ears attend to the prayer that is made in this place,” Mnangagwa said.





“Standing on this scripture, I, therefore, proclaim 15 June 2020 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting. On this day, from 10 am to 12pm, I invite the whole nation to join me and church leaders from various denominations, via live broadcast, for a church service which I shall host at State House.





“Let us offer prayers of petition to the Lord that he may grant us his mercy, deliver us from this noisome pestilence and give us the wisdom to take the effective steps to overcome it.”





This comes as the country’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 320, owing to imported cases coming from returnees, with 49 recoveries and four deaths having been recorded from these cases.





Mnangagwa applauded churches for the different ways in which they have assisted the government in the fight against Covid-19.



