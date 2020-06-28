ED IS FIGHTING CORRUPTION, SAYS SB MOYO





President Mnangagwa, at the coming in of the new dispensation, pledged to fight corruption and true to his word, the Government will stop at nothing in arresting graft and dealing with economic saboteurs, a Cabinet Minister has said.





Addressing villagers and Zanu-PF supporters at Mpesi business centre in Mberengwa West yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the new dispensation has for the first time in the history of the country been open and transparent about dealing with corruption. “Many measures have been put in place to fight corruption and the people are now free to talk about it. Officials are being arrested and before that was taboo. Now we’re talking about it, it means it’s being solved.





“This is President Mnangagwa’s election pledge card, he pledged to fulfil the fight against corruption by 2023. He asked to be measured with regards to fighting corruption by the people ahead of 2023 elections, it’s his pledge card and he is serious about fighting this scourge that is eroding the economic fibre,” said Dr Moyo.





“Outsiders are now saying corruption barometer is higher. Yes, we are fighting the scourge and people are freely talking about it.”





Dr Moyo said it was unfortunate that some Zimbabweans had volunteered to tarnish the image of their country.





“And normally when we are going towards regional or international meetings, we are accused of human rights abuses. For example, why would the Government abduct Dr Peter Magombeyi, a junior doctor for that matter? What has he done? What does he have? About 4 000 health workers were engaged by Government recently to assist in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. Some haven’t received their first salary and are already striking. Why allow to be used by other people? You are an essential service and it affects the lives of ordinary people,” Dr Moyo said.





He called on Zimbabweans to be vigilant and be aware of the works of the country’s detractors.





Dr Moyo said the new dispensation recognises human rights and will never abduct women as claimed by the opposition and some countries pushing a regime change agenda.

“There are three other women from the opposition who said they were abducted. Abducted by who and why? Tapiwa Mashakada after fighting in the opposition revealed that Dr Magombeyi was never abducted. All these stories are aimed at tarnishing our image.





“They want to portray the country as violators of children and women rights which is not true. We are a law-abiding nation and we follow and recognise people’s human rights. We care for the people at all times because we must be together in all situations. We are a pro-people Government,” he said.





Dr Moyo also called on ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe not to get involved in matters which don’t concern them. “Even with other ambassadors, don’t take sides, stay in your lane, you have your own troubles back in your countries and we haven’t poked our nose into your internal affairs. Ambassadors please stay in your lane and don’t be involved in our internal issues. Don’t be in the cross-fire,” he said.





Addressing the same meeting, Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said Government is going to assist the people of Mberengwa District with food aid and other socio-economic development programmes.





He said President Mnangagwa’s Government is involved in a lot of development programmes to improve the people’s quality of life.





“The presence of our guest of honour Dr SB Moyo is a clear indication of how the new dispensation values its people and is working on an array of programmes to improve your livelihoods.



