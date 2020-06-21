COUNCILLORS DEFY MINISTER IN MOTOR BIKES

Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) has passed a resolution to buy 31 motor-bikes using funds from the sale of residential stands in defiance of a directive given by the Minister of Local Government and Public Housing, July Moyo.







The Mirror is reliably informed that that a three men delegation led by the council chair, Godfrey Mukungunugwa had a meeting with Moyo in Harare over the issue. Although the Minister gave the project to buy motorbikes for 31 councilors the green light he instructed the local authority not to use money coming from the sale of residential stands.





The councillors realised during a full council meeting attended by The Mirror on Wednesday this week that the only account that has enough money to buy the 31 bikes is the housing account and in any case when they budgeted for the bikes they had planned to use money from sale of stands.





There was heated debate in council on what to do until they resolved to defy the Minister.





One of their arguments was that the council’s term has just 33 months left and if they delayed to buy the motorbikes, they may never buy them.





The bikes are going for US$1 200 each and the local authority requires a total of US$ 37 200. The councilors will buy the motorbikes through loans which they are supposed to pay back before their term comes to an end. .





Efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless. Mukungunugwa could not be reached for comment.





However, some councilors were against the motorbikes project. They said that they were struggling to pay off loans for stands that they got from the local authority at a discount of 40%.





“We have loans for stands which we are struggling to pay because we only get $2 000 allowances and now you want to introduce another loan scheme. We won’t be able to pay that off,” said one councillor.





“Let us agree to use income generated from the stand sales as we had shown in our 2020 annual budget,” said Mukungunugwa during the meeting.Masvingo Mirror



