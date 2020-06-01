COPS SUMMON THABANI MPOFU





Outspoken lawyer Thabani Mpofu has been summoned by the police ant-corruption unit at the Morris Depot, the Zim Morning Post has heard.





Mpofu was accompanied by his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa. In an interview Mtetwa confirmed Mpofu is at the Morris depot and no charges have been placed as yet.





“Yes we are at the Morris depot anti corruption sections with advocate Thaban Mpofu,” Mtetwa said.



