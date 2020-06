COPS SPEAK ON THABANI MPOFU ARREST

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of Advocate Thabani Mpofu for contravening Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:233 defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He is facing two counts of the same offence together with three others who are yet to be arrested for the case which occurred between January 2019 to 7 February 2019. Mpofu will appear in court soon.”