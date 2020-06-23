CHINESE NATIONAL SHOOTS TWO WORKERS IN GWERU





A CHINESE national, Zhang Xuelin, has been arrested after he reportedly shot and injured two of his employees in Gweru over a salary dispute.





In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe yesterday said they were concerned about the 41-year-old’s actions.





“We are highly concerned about the case in which a Chinese employee of a private Chinese company near Gweru shot and injured a local employee due to a wage dispute yesterday (Sunday). Although this is an isolated incident and the embassy has no law enforcement authority over the enterprise, we firmly support Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agencies to transparently and openly investigate and handle the case in accordance with the law of Zimbabwe,” the embassy said.



