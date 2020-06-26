CHEATING MARRIED WOMAN SLICED TO DEATH





A DARK CLOUD hung over Mapfumo Village in Gokwe South after a married woman was sliced to death with a sickle by her love rival.





A source said Lucia Kamutondori (52) was tipped that her husband Nekati Maka (40) was having a tumble in the hay with his mistress Sipho Mpala (39).





Furious at the discovery, Lucia grabbed a sickle and walked almost two kilometres to the neighbouring village threatening murder.





“She found her husband with Sipho,” said a family insider. The source added: “Nekati was standing relaxed by the door and that further infuriated her. She accused him of cheating on her with Sipho.”





The family insider said Lucia was in a no-nonsense mood and went fists and sickle-flying at her husband.





She grabbed her husband and chopped off his thumb in a see-saw battle.





“She hit her husband with a sickle on the head. He overpowered her and seized the sickle from her tight grip. She lost balance and fell down. She quickly picked herself up and reached for the weapon. The woman cut off his finger,” said the source.





The source said sensing danger her bleeding husband showed a clean pair of heels leaving the pair at the scene.





Sipho locked herself inside the room where it is suspected she had been having a nice time with Nekati.





The source said the locked door was not enough to keep the fuming Lucia out.





“She pushed it open but tables turned as the young Sipho seized the sickle from her tight grip and struck her on the head and arms several times.





“Lucia fell down and Sipho struck her on the leg. She sustained a deep gash. I presume she also bled internally from the ferocious attack. Lucia died on the spot,” said the source.





A representative of the Maka family, Lovemore Phenduka, conveyed condolences to the late woman’s family.

“As a family we are really sorry for what happened and we would like to convey our condolences to the Kamutondori family and the entire community,” said Phenduka.





Secretary to Chief Njelele, Zihome Dube confirmed the incident: “We are really sad about what happened and we would like to convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We are going to meet them tomorrow with Chief Njelele to understand what really happened.”





Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident: “I can confirm that we arrested a murder suspect Sipho Mpala (39) who is accused of having murdered Lucia Kamutondori (52) who was customarily married to Nekati Maka (40). Sipho was Nekati’s small house and was confronted by Lucia at her homestead where a brawl that led to her death broke out.”



