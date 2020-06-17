CHAMISA FUMES AS KHUPE HOLDS PRESSER AT HARVEST HOUSE





THE battle to control the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House, has taken a new twist after the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-Alliance petitioned High Court registrar Donald Ndirowei complaining about the party’s interim leader Thozani Khupe’s decision to hold a press conference at the party headquarters despite a pending court case.





Khupe, who won an interim order at the magistrates’ courts to take control of the building, conducted a press conference at the building on Monday, resulting in the Chamisa camp raising concern over the issue.





The Chamisa camp, whose security officers recently filed a High Court application challenging Khupe’s take-over of the building, said while there was this pending court case, it was their belief that the building would remain vacant to either of the parties.





“May you please bring the contents of this letter to the attention of the honourable judge (David Mangota), urgently. We refer to the above matter and hereby write to State as follows: oral arguments in this case were heard by the honourable Justice Mangota on Saturday June 13, 2020 and judgment was reserved with no indication as to the exact date and time for delivery of the court’s ruling. The matter is therefore, still pending,” the June 15, 2020 letter by MDC-Alliance lawyers Atherstone and Cook reads.



