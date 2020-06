BORED RETURNEES DRINKING SANITISERS

Some returnees in quarantine facilities are taking serious risks by drinking liquid sanitisers as a way of mitigating boredom associated with overstaying in compulsory quarantine.

Sanitisers have a high percentage of alcohol, and in most countries including Zimbabwe this is ethanol, the same alcohol used in liquor.

However, it also contains hydrogen peroxide and glycerine, both of which are safe in the low concentrations for external use but can be poisonous if drunk. The ethanol content is higher than in any bottled drink, which can lead to severe risks.

Posting on his Twitter handle, one of the returnees in a quarantine facility in Bulawayo alleged that some were even hoping to “kill the virus”.

On Saturday, Covid Prisoner shared on his page how some young men were high on the sanitisers before reporting that one of them had been taken ill after showing signs of intoxication.

“Today I came across a few young men high on hand sanitisers. One was quite honest. I want to kill coronavirus on my throat, in case I test positive,” he posted.

Later that same day, Covid Prisoner further alleged that one of the young man had been taken ill.

“The young man in the ambulance imbibed hand sanitiser, ostensibly to kill coronavirus.”