BEING BLACK AT PRIVATE SCHOOLS IN ZIM

PRIVATE schools have been caught up in a racism storm, with learners and former learners coming together to claim mistreatment of members of the black community by school officials.

Students and former students who attended private schools have created social media pages, where they narrate ordeals of unequal treatment compared to their white counterparts.

The pages emerged soon after the killing of a black United States national, George Floyd, by a white policeman, sparking outrage and worldwide protests.

The campaigns, hashtagged #Blackat, and mentioning the schools, also carry the Black Lives Matter symbol.

The Blacks Lives Matter is a movement which advocates for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality against African-American people.

The government yesterday said no formal reports had been made with authorities over the issue.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema yesterday said that he was not aware of the social media campaign or the alleged racism claims.

“I haven’t seen anything, I haven’t received any complaints,” Mathema said in a terse response to the Daily News.