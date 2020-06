ARMY DEPLOYMENT : MP DEMANDS ANSWERS

Section 214 of the constitution deals with political accountability for deployment of Defence Forces and reads: “When the Defence Forces are deployed (a) in Zimbabwe to assist in the maintenance of public order; or (b) outside Zimbabwe; the president must cause Parliament to be informed, promptly and in appropriate detail, of the reasons for their deployment and — (i) where they are deployed in Zimbabwe, the place where they are deployed; (ii) where they are deployed outside Zimbabwe, the country in which they are deployed.”