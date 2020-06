$80 000 FOR COUPLES TO DIVORCE

“The society notes that it cannot adopt a tariff based on the parallel market rate as it will be deemed illegal. It also realises that the official rate, as it is currently pegged, will lead to absurd outcomes which will result in the impoverishment of members. In order to achieve a somewhat middle of the road approach, it has adopted a tariff premised on the 2011 USD$ tariff converted at the official exchange rate plus a rationalisation percentage. Further in order to counter the effects of the unrealistic exchange rate the society adopted a wider interpretation of the premium charges as well as widening the premium bands,” he said.