200 RETURNEES TO BE RELEASED TODAY





Over 200 returnees in Harare’s different quarantine facilities will be released today after testing negative to Covid 19 while those who tested positive have since been isolated at Beatrice Road, Wilkins and Parirenyatwa Hospital’s isolation facility as Government moves to decongest all it’s quarantine facilities across the country.





Over 100 others from Harare are still waiting for their results which are expected by end of day tomorrow.





Making the announcement in Harare this morning, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said this exercise will be cascaded to all other quarantine facilities across the country as a matter of urgency



