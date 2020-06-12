12 NATIONAL COUNCIL MEMBERS TO BE RECALLED, SAYS MWONZORA





MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora on Thursday told Zim Morning Post that the party will soon recall 12 legislators who sit in the national executive council.





This comes on the backdrop of reports that the move by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, to suspend their earlier decision to disengage from parliament, has not yielded results.





In an interview with the Zim morning Post, Mwonzora said about 12 members of the national executive council face the chop.





“We counted about 12 people who are being accused of duplicity. They cannot be our legislators and continue to attend the national executive council meeting of the other party,” Mwonzora said.





Since two weeks ago, the legislators urguement took centre stage, with MDC-T recalling from both Parliament and Senate four MDC Alliance legislators, purportedly for the bad influence over others.





The four recalled legislators included MPs Charlton Hwende, Thabita Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Senator Lilian Timveous.





The MDC Alliance appealed the recalling but lost at the courts.





After the recalling from Parliament and Senate of its four legislators, the MDC Alliance then dropped a bombshell, immediately ordering “its legislators” to disengage from both Parliament and the Senate.





But after winning their case at the High Court as the bona fide custodian of all opposition legislators, the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T is now threatening retributive action against all dissenting legislators. Zim Morning Post







