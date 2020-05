ZIMSEC EXAMS DATES SET

Learners registered for the Zimsec June ordinary and advanced level examinations will write as scheduled, a schools reopening roadmap tabled by Government in Parliament has shown.

The examinations will run from 29 June to 22 July this year.

Addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the June examination would not be forfeited.

“We can only advise on the schools opening dates after the Minister has presented our suggested rollout plan to Cabinet and is approved. As for the June exams, we are starting on the 29th of June up to the 22nd of July,” Mrs Thabela said.

Parliament heard that postponing the June examination to a further date, presented a logistical nightmare.

“The June examination is still a priority to us as a ministry. This June examination is the last examination using the old curriculum.

“If we do not give these children who want to sit for the examination a chance to sit, it means we are disabling them in terms of a future because they will have to write a new curriculum or syllabus,” Mrs Thabela said.

The registered group for the June examinations is reportedly the largest in history.

Government has drawn up an opening plan, which will see schools reopen in phases.