ZIMRA EMPLOYEE SKIPS ISOLATION

This was after a 27-year-old Zimra male employee tested positive to Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Bulawayo on 29 April prompting Zimra to close its Bulawayo offices and send 52 of its workers who might have been exposed to the virus for testing and mandatory self-isolation. It has since emerged that one of the 52 workers from the Bulawayo office disregarded self-isolation regulations and travelled to Gweru where her family is based. She has since been traced and put under isolation with her family in the Midlands town while officials are waiting for her results.