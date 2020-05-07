ZANU PF BIGWIG IN TROUBLE OVER PORN VIDEO





A Zanu PF provincial executive member for Masvingo, Berrington Zvanyanya (44) has paid $500 bail after he allegedly sent pornographic material on a Whatsapp group of sugarcane farmers.





The material had people engaged in sex, said the State. Zvanyanya who is also the leader of a faction of the Zimbabwe Sugar Milling Industry Workers Union (ZISMIWU) was arrested yesterday and he appeared before Chiredzi Resident Magistrate Joy Chikodzore this morning.





He is charged for contravening Section 84(1) (a) of Postal and Telecommunications Act (Transmission of Dangerous Substances).



