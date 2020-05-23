YOU WILL BE RECALLED : MWONZORA TELLS DEFIANT MPs





MDC T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora has said MPs who continue to defy the party would be recalled.





He said the process of recalling would, however, be made on a “case by case” basis as some were being victimised and forced to support Chamisa.





“There has been speculation about further recalls of MPs. We should state here that we are not a vindictive leadership and we have no intentions of victimising anyone.





“However, we urge our MPs to recognise and discharge their obligations to their constituencies, in particular, and to the people of Zimbabwe, in general,” Mwonzora said





“In dealing with these MPs, we will look at their cases on a case by case basis by considering that there are some MPs doing unpardonable things, victimising people and some councillors involved in acts of violence and these will be looked at on a case by case basis.”





He claimed that the Thursday meeting was attended by 33 people members of the 2014 national council structures, not the 151 out of a possible 202 claimed by the MDC Alliance.





Mwonzora also said that the party congress, which had been set for July 31, could be moved to another date if the lockdown regulations remain in place.



