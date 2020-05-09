WOMAN LURES MARRIED MAN TO HIS DEATH





A WOMAN who was allegedly used as a bait to lure a married Gweru man into the hands of his murderers, has been arrested.





Precious Moyo, the court heard, was allegedly used to make a phone call to Mr Walter Mutombwera pretending to be Ms Nyaradzo Chigagure, his girlfriend based in South Africa.





Mr Mutombwera allegedly fell into the trap and went to a house in Gweru at round 11PM thinking that his girlfriend was back in town and wanted to spend some quality time with him.





Brandy Sifanjani, Ms Chigagure’s husband and Darlington Chigagure, her brother lay in ambush at the house where they allegedly assaulted Mr Mutombwera for five hours leading to his death.





Chigazuze (26) of Mkoba 17 suburb is already in custody following his arrest last month while Moyo appeared yesterday before Gweru magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha.





Sifanjani is on the run. Chigazuze and Moyo are both facing charges of murdering Mutombwera (36) popularly known as Japan.





Moyo was remanded in custody to May 28.





The court heard that Moyo went into hiding following the murder before she was later arrested. Police are now looking for Sifanjani.





Prosecutor Ms Connie Madzudzu told the court that on March 11 Chigagure, Sifanjani and Moyo allegedly connived to lure Mr Mutombwera to visit their place of residence in Mkoba 17 suburb.





The court heard that Moyo pretended to be Sifanjani’s wife who was allegedly having an affair with Mr Mutombwera.





When Mr Mutombwera got into the house, Sifanjani allegedly struck him with a wooden hoe handle but he fought back and the fight continued outside the house.





Mr Mutombwera allegedly tried to escape but Chigagure blocked him by the gate where Sifanjani hit him on the head and legs with the hoe handle and he fell down.





Mr Mutombwera allegedly cried for help but no one came to his rescue. The court heard that Chigagure and Sifanjani took electrical codes which they used to tie Mr Mutombwera’s hands from the back and continued assaulting him with the wooden hoe handle and a knife.





At around 3AM, Mr Mutombwera was now groaning in pain as he had sustained serious injuries all over his body.





In a bid to conceal the matter, Chigagure and Sifanjani allegedly bundled Mr Mutombwera into their vehicle and drove off for about 500m before dumping him.



