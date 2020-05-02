WOMAN KILLS CO-TENANT

A CHITUNGWIZA woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly killed her co-tenant over a dispute involving the parties’ children, police have said.
National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, urging members of the public to shun all forms of violence.
“A 32-year-old Chitungwiza woman has been arrested for murder after she allegedly assaulted her co-tenant with open hands and further knocked her head against a wall several times over a dispute involving the parties’ children,” Nyathi said.
“The victim reported the matter to the police and was referred to the hospital but opted to seek treatment elsewhere. Her condition deteriorated two days after the assault and she died,” Nyathi said. Daily News
