WOMAN KILLS CO-TENANT





A CHITUNGWIZA woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly killed her co-tenant over a dispute involving the parties’ children, police have said.





National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, urging members of the public to shun all forms of violence.





“A 32-year-old Chitungwiza woman has been arrested for murder after she allegedly assaulted her co-tenant with open hands and further knocked her head against a wall several times over a dispute involving the parties’ children,” Nyathi said.



